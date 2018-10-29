Iberdrola (IBE) PT Set at €7.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBE. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.75 ($7.85) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.33).

Shares of IBE opened at €6.00 ($6.98) on Thursday. Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

