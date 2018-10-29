Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,083,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $13,891,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

