Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

HURN opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $51.70.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $36,169.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

