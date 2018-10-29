Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $371.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.87. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.