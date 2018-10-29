Hubbell (HUBB) vs. ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) Head to Head Review

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hubbell has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACS Motion Control has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ACS Motion Control does not pay a dividend. Hubbell pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hubbell and ACS Motion Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.49 $243.10 million $5.93 16.82 ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hubbell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hubbell and ACS Motion Control, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 0 6 0 3.00 ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hubbell presently has a consensus target price of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and ACS Motion Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 6.88% 23.08% 8.41% ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hubbell beats ACS Motion Control on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

