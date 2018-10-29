Hub Group (HUBG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hub Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.38.

HUBG opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.53. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

