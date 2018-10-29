Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,673,000 after buying an additional 643,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19,557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 548,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $172.23 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $160.53 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.