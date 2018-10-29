Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $10.05 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,158,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,834. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,790.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

