Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $41.87 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (X)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,492 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of United States Steel worth $41,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $143,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 422,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,998. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

