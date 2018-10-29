Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,350 shares during the period. William Lyon Homes makes up 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 2.38% of William Lyon Homes worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,636,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 384,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 394,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 46.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 173,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,451. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $519.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

