Hitachi (HTHIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

