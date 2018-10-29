HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $10.36 Million Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $449,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $308,744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $118,411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $105,627,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $53,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.01. 100,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,580. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. TheStreet raised shares of Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.