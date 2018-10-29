HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $729,598.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,865 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

