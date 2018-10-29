Hexcel (HXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.49

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.49 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 18271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hexcel by 441.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

