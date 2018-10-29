Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,061 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.63 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.