HEROcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,104.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $29,104.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00149031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00243416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.59 or 0.10011694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,154,707 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.