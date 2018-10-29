Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $201,000 in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Stock

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $6.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,825. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $165.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, VP Douglas A. Fell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $77,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

