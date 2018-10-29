Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 20,111 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hershey by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 56,499 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hershey by 456.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 117,056 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $105.99. 196,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,266. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

