Hefren Tillotson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM accounts for 3.0% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,673,000 after buying an additional 4,884,248 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth $140,424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 943,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,721,000 after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 2nd quarter worth $52,811,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $77.98. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

