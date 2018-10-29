Head to Head Survey: Universal (UVV) & Pyxus International (PYX)

Universal (NYSE:UVV) and Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universal and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 5.41% 7.63% 4.82% Pyxus International 4.53% 4.29% 0.54%

This table compares Universal and Pyxus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $2.03 billion 0.83 $105.66 million N/A N/A Pyxus International $1.85 billion 0.11 $52.43 million N/A N/A

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pyxus International does not pay a dividend. Universal has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Universal has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxus International has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal and Pyxus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Pyxus International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Universal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal beats Pyxus International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; e-liquid testing services; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke, as well as engages in the research and development growth trials with various partners for non-tobacco agriproducts production, such as vanilla and stevia. Further, it produces and sells dehydrated and juiced fruit and vegetable products, as well as provides water pipe style leaf tobacco; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

