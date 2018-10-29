Head to Head Review: Spectral Medical (EDTXF) versus Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectral Medical and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Restoration Robotics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.17%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -127.99% -104.64% -89.67% Restoration Robotics -104.01% N/A -89.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and Restoration Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.93 million 15.93 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Restoration Robotics $21.30 million 2.26 -$17.84 million ($2.50) -0.66

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Restoration Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spectral Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as markets products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

