Head to Head Review: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) and MYnd Analytics (MYND)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) and MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and MYnd Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $20.09 billion 1.22 $1.45 billion $2.21 18.13 MYnd Analytics $130,000.00 98.73 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than MYnd Analytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and MYnd Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 4 6 0 2.60 MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.73%. MYnd Analytics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given MYnd Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co..

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MYnd Analytics does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYnd Analytics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and MYnd Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.65% 10.78% 4.91% MYnd Analytics -1,059.72% -381.58% -214.61%

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats MYnd Analytics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis. Fresenius Medical Care was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

MYnd Analytics Company Profile

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.