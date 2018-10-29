Head to Head Contrast: Magna International (MGA) and VALEO/S (VLEEY)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Magna International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VALEO/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.7% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of VALEO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and VALEO/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $38.95 billion 0.42 $2.21 billion $5.96 8.11 VALEO/S $20.97 billion 0.31 $1.00 billion $2.08 6.48

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than VALEO/S. VALEO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Magna International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VALEO/S pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magna International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and VALEO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 5.72% 19.72% 8.94% VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magna International and VALEO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 3 14 0 2.72 VALEO/S 0 4 1 0 2.20

Magna International currently has a consensus target price of $67.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than VALEO/S.

Summary

Magna International beats VALEO/S on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services. It also provides fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites; and roof systems that include softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops. In addition, the company offers latching system, hinge and wire forming, power closure, electronic, door module, window system, engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof rack, testing center, and running board closures; and driveline systems, fluid pressure and controls, and metal-forming solutions. Further, it provides driver assistance systems and electronic components; and interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings. Additionally, the company offers seating systems, mechanism and seat structure solutions, foam and trim solutions, and design and development solutions; and engineering services, vehicle contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturer, tier 1, medium and heavy truck, and non-automotive customers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components to ensure the optimal thermal energy management of vehicles and in-vehicle comfort for passengers. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

