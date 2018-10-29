Head to Head Contrast: Extreme Networks (EXTR) versus COPsync (COYNQ)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and COPsync (OTCMKTS:COYNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPsync has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Extreme Networks and COPsync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $983.14 million 0.62 -$46.79 million $0.44 11.80 COPsync $6.10 million 0.00 -$6.41 million N/A N/A

COPsync has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Extreme Networks and COPsync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 2 3 0 2.60 COPsync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 135.07%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than COPsync.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of COPsync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and COPsync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -4.76% 43.70% 7.29% COPsync N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extreme Networks beats COPsync on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. It also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, the company offers ExtremeGuest and ExtremeLocation, which are cloud services that enable enterprises to incorporate location-based services; and ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers visibility and control over users and applications. It markets and sells its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. The company serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies, private cloud data centers, and universities. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

COPsync Company Profile

COPsync, Inc. operates a real-time law enforcement mobile data information system in the United States. It provides COPsync Network, a software as a service, which enables patrol officers to collect, report, and share critical data in real-time at the point of incident and obtain instant access to various local, state, and federal law enforcement databases. The company's COPsync Network service also enables officers to electronically write tickets; process DUI and other arrests; and document accidents and other incidents, as well as allows dispatchers and officers to send be on the lookout and other alerts of child kidnappings, robberies, car thefts, police pursuits, and other crimes in progress to officers on the COPsync Network. In addition, it offers COPsync911, an emergency threat notification service; VidTac, an in-vehicle software-driven video camera system for law enforcement and fire departments; WARRANTsync, a statewide misdemeanor warrant clearing database; and COURTsync, a court security and efficiency application. The company sells its products and services through direct sales channels, and distributors and resellers. COPsync, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Addison, Texas. On September 29, 2017, COPsync, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

