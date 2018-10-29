Head to Head Comparison: PAVmed (PAVM) and DexCom (DXCM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$9.51 million ($0.52) -2.23 DexCom $718.50 million 15.42 -$50.20 million ($0.58) -216.16

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DexCom. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PAVmed and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 DexCom 0 6 13 0 2.68

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $129.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than DexCom.

Risk and Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A -171.55% DexCom -0.65% -7.45% -3.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAVmed beats DexCom on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

