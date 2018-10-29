Head to Head Comparison: CVD Equipment (CVV) and Enviro Technologies (EVTN)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVD Equipment and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment 6.09% 5.48% 3.95% Enviro Technologies -419.78% -718.46% -55.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Enviro Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.84 $5.26 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 11.01 $2.07 million N/A N/A

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVD Equipment and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVD Equipment beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.