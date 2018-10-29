Head to Head Comparison: China Zenix Auto International (ZX) versus Dana (DAN)

China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International 0.80% 0.94% 0.61% Dana 2.51% 32.56% 6.84%

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $435.11 million 0.16 $1.39 million N/A N/A Dana $7.21 billion 0.33 $100.00 million $2.52 6.60

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Risk and Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Zenix Auto International and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 8 4 0 2.33

Dana has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.35%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. China Zenix Auto International does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats China Zenix Auto International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

