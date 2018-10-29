Head to Head Analysis: 3M (MMM) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 13.79% 54.60% 15.73% Cytosorbents -74.60% -100.51% -51.13%

This table compares 3M and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion 3.43 $4.86 billion $9.17 20.17 Cytosorbents $15.15 million 20.85 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -31.38

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cytosorbents does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 3M and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 6 6 0 2.29 Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

3M presently has a consensus price target of $217.85, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats Cytosorbents on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

