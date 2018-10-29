HC Wainwright Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been assigned a $11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 225.44% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th.
BCLI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.35.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.
