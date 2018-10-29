HC Wainwright Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been assigned a $11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 225.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

BCLI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

