Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $198.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $19.94 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $418.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 2,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

