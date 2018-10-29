Harmonic (HLIT) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.6 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.09-0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Harmonic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.57. 502,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Harmonic has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $468.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.