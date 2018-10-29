Harmonic (HLIT) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.6 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.09-0.16 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Harmonic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.
NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.57. 502,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Harmonic has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $468.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.70.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.