Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 9,595 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,579,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $656,962,000 after acquiring an additional 531,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,303,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,879,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,442. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

