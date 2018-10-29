Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $250,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $145,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $129,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Hanesbrands by 180.3% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 124.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,303. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

