Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 161,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $2,765,368.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,094,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 146,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,570,499.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,413,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,513,468 shares of company stock valued at $61,759,078 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $198,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $222,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $15.20. 39,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,260. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

