Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 87.9% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $87.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $93.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $860,454.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

