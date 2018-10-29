Gyrodyne (GYRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.65

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

