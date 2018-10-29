GWM Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,350,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,251,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,187,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.39. 1,271,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $135.61 and a one year high of $183.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $319,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,607. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

