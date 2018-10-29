GT Gold (GTT) Stock Price Up 11.8%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) rose 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 181,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 439,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other GT Gold news, Director Taj Singh sold 37,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,341.60.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

