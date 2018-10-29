GT Gold (GTT) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) has been assigned a C$6.00 price objective by stock analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:GTT traded up C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$2.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,839. GT Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.15.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Taj Singh sold 37,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,341.60.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

