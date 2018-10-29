Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.42

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 162028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at $33,988,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,127.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 717,000 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 72.7% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 602,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,513,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after buying an additional 420,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

