GrubHub (GRUB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GrubHub to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.48.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. GrubHub has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Analysts expect that GrubHub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $45,776.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,776.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $327,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 218.8% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,034,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,304,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,111,000 after acquiring an additional 638,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5,752.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 428,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,346,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.