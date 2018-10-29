GrubHub (GRUB) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRUB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.48.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE:GRUB opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $435,513.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,749 shares of company stock worth $12,874,593. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.