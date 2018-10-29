GrubHub (GRUB) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Roth Capital

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Wedbush cut their price objective on GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.48.

GrubHub stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Fisher sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,471,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,156.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $335,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,593. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 13,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 36.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 36.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

