Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Greenlight Capital Re to post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. On average, analysts expect Greenlight Capital Re to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLRE. ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlight Capital Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

