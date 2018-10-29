Graco (GGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Graco reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2018. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7% and also came in 31.6% higher than the year-ago tally. Moreover, revenues in the reported quarter were better than anticipated on the back of healthy end-market conditions and acquisition benefits. Graco believes improved top-line performance, diligent cost-cutting moves, pricing actions and lower corporate taxes will boost its profitability in the quarters ahead. The company is also steadily improving its cash position and financing new innovation, and capacity-expansion projects with the proceeds. In addition to this, Graco also remains on track to boost its shareholder return over time. However, the stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry over the past three-month period. Tariff-related material cost inflation remains a major cause of concern for Graco.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE GGG opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Graco has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $1,506,978.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Graco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 1,964.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graco by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Graco by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

