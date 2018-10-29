Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 130.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

GDP opened at $14.00 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

