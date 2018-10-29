Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.60 ($6.51).

Shares of HEL NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

