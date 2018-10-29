Glu Mobile (GLUU) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Head to Head Analysis

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glu Mobile does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Glu Mobile and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -18.88% -26.30% -14.68% Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.37% 21.66% 15.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glu Mobile and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 6 14 1 2.68

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential downside of 10.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $84.66, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glu Mobile and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 3.49 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -13.85 Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 2.78 $1.50 billion $3.53 20.10

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Glu Mobile on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports various software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides application maintenance services; information technology infrastructure services, such as data center, infrastructure security, network and convergence, end-user computing, and mobility services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as consulting and platform-based services. The company markets and sells its services directly through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.