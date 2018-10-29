Global Jobcoin (GJC) Reaches Market Cap of $668,793.00

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Global Jobcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Global Jobcoin has a market cap of $668,793.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00149643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243528 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.79 or 0.09957982 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Global Jobcoin Token Profile

Global Jobcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,464,995 tokens. Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Jobcoin is www.globaljobcoin.com . The official message board for Global Jobcoin is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin

