Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,781,123 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 28th total of 8,167,508 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,785 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,979.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $35.93 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

